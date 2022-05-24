SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A truck belonging to a Spartanburg cemetery, and that was recently loaded with gravestones, was stolen this week.

Police reports state the truck, a red 1994 Ford F350, belonged to Greenlawn Memorial Gardens on Fernwood Glendale Road in Spartanburg.

The theft was reported to have happened between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning and was allegedly taken from a maintenance shop for the mortuary.

Police responded to Floyd’s Greenlawn Chapel, a funeral home on East Main Street, Monday and learned the truck was recently loaded with three gravestones. The same vehicle had been stolen recently as well, according to the report.

While two gates blocking the property and road entrances were locked, the keys were left inside the vehicle. Police said it’s unclear whether the gates were “forced through,” or still displayed damage from previous incidents.

The cab of the truck is red with a dark blue driver-side door and includes a black flatbed deck with a white boom used for lifting and lowering the gravestones.

If anyone knows of the vehicle’s whereabouts, you can submit a tip to CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-274-6372 or call the Spartanburg Police Department at (864) 596-2035.