CEO of SC chamber of commerce accused of stealing funds

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP, The State) — The leader of an organization that promotes business in two South Carolina cities has been accused of stealing public money that was supposed to go toward city-sponsored events.

The State Newspaper reports West Columbia Police charged 51-year-old Richard Dwight Skipper, chief executive of the Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, with four counts of forgery.

Skipper, arrested Friday, is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

He has been in charge of the chamber since February 2018.