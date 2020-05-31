Live Now
State lawmakers hold press conference Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston

CEO of SC chamber of commerce accused of stealing funds

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP, The State) — The leader of an organization that promotes business in two South Carolina cities has been accused of stealing public money that was supposed to go toward city-sponsored events.

The State Newspaper reports West Columbia Police charged 51-year-old Richard Dwight Skipper, chief executive of the Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, with four counts of forgery.

Skipper, arrested Friday, is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

He has been in charge of the chamber since February 2018.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES