Charleston Animal Society offering $15K reward for arrests in animal cruelty cases

WARNING: Some may find information in this article upsetting.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in extreme cases of animal cruelty in Orangeburg County.

Three dogs were rescued by the Orangeburg County Animal Control & Shelter which had been seriously injured by gunshots since January.

The first victim, Sampson, was shot in the face at point-blank range on January 25. The dog was found on the side of the road.

Sampson was hospitalized for several days while he received around-the-clock care and underwent surgery. Officials with the Charleston Animal Society said Sampson has “made an incredible recovery” after treatment at Columbia Veterinary Emergency Trauma and Specialty.

The second victim, Marshall, a 10-month-old boxer mix puppy, was found shot on a porch the night of February 5th. The dog needed a five-hour rear leg amputation.

“Marshall received blood during complications arising during surgery,” said officials with the animal society. They said Marshall is recovering at a foster home in Columbia.

The third incident happened on February 18. Fred, a three-year-old Boxer mix, was picked up by animal control after they received a call about an injured dog lying in a ditch for several days. The dog had serious injuries to its hind legs.

Fred remains hospitalized.

Officials with the Charleston Animal Society say all three cases appear intentional acts of animal cruelty.

“Through our No Kill South Carolina 2024 initiative, we remain committed to fighting cruelty wherever it exists,” said Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore, CAWA, CFRE. “We are angry and we want those responsible for shooting these dogs caught and prosecuted and we fully support law enforcement efforts to bring the guilty parties to justice.”

The animal society is offering a 15,000 reward ($5,000 per incident) for the arrest and felony conviction of those responsible. If you have a tip, please call Orangeburg County Authorities at: (803) 534-0045 or (803) 534-3550.