Charleston diocese under fire after reappointing accused Catholic priest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) is denouncing the Diocese of Charleston after allowing a priest to resume preaching duties after being accused of sexual exploitation.

Officials say that Father Wilbroad Mwape began preaching again at a Greenville church four months after being placed on temporary leave following a sexual exploitation allegation by a parishioner.

The accusation led to a lawsuit filed on August 4th with complaints of the priest abusing his position beginning at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Orangeburg and his relocation to Greenville.

SNAP says “he may again abuse those seeking help and trusting in their spiritual ‘leader’.” Fr. Mwape was able to resume his position six months after Pope Francis altered Catholic Church law to criminalize the sexual abuse of adults.

SNAP offers support to survivors of sexual abuse by clergypeople and requests for those who may have been harmed by Fr. Mwape to contact law enforcement.