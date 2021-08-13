Charleston keeps growing! Census data shows the Holy City is the state’s largest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Holy City has dibs on bragging rights as the state’s largest city, according to new census data.

Charleston now has 150,227 people. That’s nearly 60,000 more people than it did a decade ago.

Columbia is close behind with 136,632 people following North Charleston with 114,852 people and Mt. Pleasant with 90,801 people.

All of the Lowcountry’s major cities saw growth, but​ Moncks Corner might surprise you.

The town has nearly doubled​ since 2010 from 7,885 to 13,297 in 2020 and the town of Summerville’s population rose by 17 percent.

Since 2010, the South Carolina has grown by nearly 500,000 people to a total population of 5.1 million in 2020.

The 10.7% increase makes South Carolina the 10th fastest-growing state as it rises above Alabama to become the 23rd most populous state in the United States.

With the palmetto state being a good place to retire data shows that South Carolinians living here are a little older, with 21.6% of neighbors under the age of 18 in 2020 compared to 23.4% ten years ago.

The two largest racial and ethnic groups in the South Carolina, whites and African Americans, both saw their share of the population decrease in the past decade. Though whites made up 64.1% of South Carolinians in 2010, they made up 62.1% of the population as of last year and 24.8% of South Carolinians were Black in 2020 compared to 27.7% a decade ago.

People who are Hispanic or Latino make up South Carolina’s third-largest group, growing from 5.1% to 6.9% of the population over the past ten years.