WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A chase ended in a shooting along a busy road in Winston-Salem early Monday morning, sparking an SBI investigation.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies were investigating on US 421 northbound near Peace Haven Road after a chase between deputies and a suspect ended in a crash.

Deputies say that they attempted to stop a Toyota Tacoma just after 2 a.m. on Lewisville-Clemmons Road as they exited onto US 421. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Alexander Parks Holland of Charleston, South Carolina, did not stop and a chase started. During the chase, Holland allegedly shot multiple times at law enforcement vehicles.

Officers with Winston-Salem police and troopers North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to assist the sheriff’s office. Around 2:21 a.m. the chase ended in a crash on US 421 northbound and Holland allegedly continued to shoot at deputies, according to the sheriff’s office. This resulted in an “officer-involved shooting” and EMS responded to “attend” to a deputy, who was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released, and Holland.

Holland was pronounced dead on the scene. He had been injured in the crash and had been shot, though his cause of death was not released.

“Firstly, we extend our condolences to the friends and loved ones of Mr. Holland. This is truly a reminder of the danger that the men and the women who serve and protect encounter daily. Because of our love and our commitment to our community, you can rest assured that we are proud to serve and protect, and we will continue to do so. All that we ask in return is your continued prayers and support,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. said in a release.

“In our continued commitment to transparency, we have invited the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to independently investigate this incident. We will cooperate with the SBI and assist them in any way possible,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the release, the last time a Forsyth County deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting was in March 2020. The three FCSO deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, per standard procedure.

“The deputies will be cooperating with the investigation during this time and we will be utilizing resources to meet their emotional and mental health needs.”

The road reopened just after noon.