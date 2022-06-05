CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The City of Charleston’s first poet laureate is nearing the end of his term.

The Post and Courier reports that a recent video message from Marcus Amaker encourages poets and writers to apply.

A message from the city describes the role of the poet laureate as spreading the art of poetry “from classrooms across the city,” inspiring new literary artists and advancing their own writing careers.

Over a two-year term, the poet laureate will work with the city’s Office of Cultural Affairs to achieve these goals.

Mayor John Tecklenburg says that for six years, Amaker has been an ambassador of poetry at civic events, in schools, and by creating the Free Verse Festival.