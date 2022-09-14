CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Amtrak on Wednesday announced that all long-distance routes will be suspended beginning Thursday in anticipation of a possible strike by railroad workers.

The strike could come if the unions representing many freight train conductors and engineers — the crews that run the trains — are unable to come to an agreement with railroad officials by 12:00 a.m. Friday.

While Amtrak is not involved in the negotiations, the shutdown could have a serious impact on their ability to operate routes. Nearly all of Amtrak’s 21,000 route miles outside of the Northeast Corridor are owned, maintained, and dispatched by freight railroads.

To mitigate potential customer impacts, Amtrak is preemptively cancelling all long-distance routes and has also cancelled some local routes that could be impacted.

The following routes have been cancelled:

Southwest Chief

Empire Builder

California Zephyr

Train #421 portion of the Texas Eagle

City of New Orleans

Coast Starlight

Crescent

Lake Shore Limited

Silver Star

Sunset Limited

Texas Eagle

The following routes will be cancelled beginning September 15:

Auto Train

Capitol Limited

Cardinal

Palmetto (south of Washington)

Amtrak will inform potentially impacted customers and give them the opportunity to change their reservation to a later date without a change fee through October 31. Customers can also choose to receive a full refund without cancellation fees.