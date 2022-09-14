CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Amtrak on Wednesday announced that all long-distance routes will be suspended beginning Thursday in anticipation of a possible strike by railroad workers.
The strike could come if the unions representing many freight train conductors and engineers — the crews that run the trains — are unable to come to an agreement with railroad officials by 12:00 a.m. Friday.
While Amtrak is not involved in the negotiations, the shutdown could have a serious impact on their ability to operate routes. Nearly all of Amtrak’s 21,000 route miles outside of the Northeast Corridor are owned, maintained, and dispatched by freight railroads.
To mitigate potential customer impacts, Amtrak is preemptively cancelling all long-distance routes and has also cancelled some local routes that could be impacted.
The following routes have been cancelled:
- Southwest Chief
- Empire Builder
- California Zephyr
- Train #421 portion of the Texas Eagle
- City of New Orleans
- Coast Starlight
- Crescent
- Lake Shore Limited
- Silver Star
- Sunset Limited
- Texas Eagle
The following routes will be cancelled beginning September 15:
- Auto Train
- Capitol Limited
- Cardinal
- Palmetto (south of Washington)
Amtrak will inform potentially impacted customers and give them the opportunity to change their reservation to a later date without a change fee through October 31. Customers can also choose to receive a full refund without cancellation fees.