COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A lawmaker from the Lowcountry is set to unveil a bill that would protect a woman’s right to choose in South Carolina.

It comes as a dueling abortion ban advances in the South Carolina House and on the heels of a ruling by the South Carolina Supreme Court which struck down the state’s fetal heartbeat bill.

The SC House Democratic Caucus will hold a press conference inside the Statehouse on Wednesday morning to announce the new bill by Rep. Spencer Wetmore (D-Charleston) that would protect a woman’s right to choose.

A spokesperson for SC House Democrats said Wetmore’s bill is a “comprehensive piece of legislation that includes protections for in vitro fertilization (I.V.F.) and birth control, as well as reproductive freedom.”

A Republican-backed bill, H.3774, was passed by the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. That bill would essentially ban abortion from conception with exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal anomaly and the mother’s life and health.