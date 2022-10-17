In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- One lucky Charleston lottery player won $10,000 in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, but they have yet to come forward and claim their winnings.

The winning ticket was sold at the Morills ABC on Skylark Drive.

The player matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win the $10,000 prize.

The numbers from the Oct. 14 drawing are 9 – 22 – 26 – 41 – 44 and Megaball: 19.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes either by mail or at the Columbia Claims Center. A completed claim form and a copy of picture identification are required for winnings greater than $500.

The odds of matching four numbers and the Megaball number are 1 in 931,000.





