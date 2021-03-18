Check your tickets: Pair of lottery tickets worth $100,000 sold in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Feelin’ lucky in Summerville! A store on North Main Street sold two lottery tickets worth $100,000 for Wednesday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, both tickets were sold at the Beer and Tobacco Outlet in Summerville this week.

Lottery officials say the Palmetto Cash 5 tickets matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize. Had the ticket holder(s) “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have been tripled to $300,000 when a three was drawn.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Wednesday, March 17
2 – 4 – 5 – 6 – 9 Power-Up: 3

Be sure to check your tickets. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. 

