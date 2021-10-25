Cherokee Trail Elementary School closed this week due to flooding

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee Trail Elementary School will be closed this week due to flooding.

According to officials, an overhead water line in the back hall of the building failed early Saturday morning which caused flooding to classrooms, library and other office spaces.

As a result of the flooding, CTES will be closed for the upcoming week Oct. 25 through Oct. 29.

Cleanup efforts began Saturday at approximately noon but will take a significant amount of time, officials said.

CTES officials have met with district administration at 2 p.m. Sunday to formulate a plan that will likely include eLearning.