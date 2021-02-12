Chester County parents arrested after 3 month-old twins discovered with bite marks, cigarette burns

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two Chester County parents are facing multiple charges in connection to a horrific child abuse case involving their two 3-month-old twins.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Kentovian White and Jessica Mills have been charged with two counts of inflicting great bodily injury upon a child.

Investigators said their 3-month-old twins were discovered with multiple injuries including fractures to the skull, as well as multiple fractures throughout the body, several injuries believed to be caused by cigarette burns, and adult human bite marks.

Both infants are at Levine’s Children’s Hospital. One is currently in critical condition and the other is no longer in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

During the arrest, deputies found methamphetamine on White. As a result, he is also being charged with possession of methamphetamine. White also had an additional warrant out of Great Falls for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Both White and Mills are currently being held at the Chester County Detention Center.