Child dies in residential structure fire in Williamsburg

KINGSTREE, SC (WBTW) — The Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in Kingstree Saturday with one person reported trapped inside.

Units reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-wide mobile home on Hubcap Road in Kingstree at 1:15 pm.

Williamsburg County firefighters entered the home and found a pediatric victim.

According to the Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office, the child was taken to an ambulance but didn’t survive their injuries.

According to the Williamsburg County Fire Department, two other people living in the home, an adult and a child were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The fire is currently out and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office, SLED, and the SC Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.