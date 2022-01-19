Child injured during shooting at Greenville Co. apartment complex

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A child was injured during a shooting at a Greenville County apartment complex Tuesday night.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in at 11:40 p.m. regarding a child who was shot at Stradford Villa Apartments located in the 200 block of Eunice Drive in Berea.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered the child had been shot while in bed.

The sheriff’s office said deputies confirmed the child, nor anyone inside the apartment was the intended target.

The child was taken to the hospital with what deputies believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office is working to identify the person(s) responsible for this shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.