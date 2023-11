ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is investigating a Friday morning deer hunting accident in Orangeburg County.

According to SCDNR, a 6-year-old child was shot and injured during an incident on Whisperwood Road near the Calhoun County line.

The child’s condition has not been released, but investigators believe the shooting was accidental.

No additional information was provided.

