COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — It’s child passenger safety week, and safety officials across South Carolina are reminding parents of the importance of using child car seats correctly.

The annual campaign runs from Sept. 18-24, and aims to educate caregivers across the country about choosing the right car seat and installing it properly to ensure the safety of children in moving cars, according to a press release from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

During the week, South Carolina’s Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) will be partnering with several organizations to host car seat installation demonstration events.

Individuals can attend the free, in-person demonstrations at the following locations:

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2:00-4:00 p.m. — EdVenture Museum, 211 Gervais St., Columbia, South Carolina 29201

Friday, Sept. 23, 9:00-11:00 a.m. — South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, 10311 Wilson Boulevard, Blythewood, South Carolina 29016

Saturday, Sept. 24, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. — EdVenture Museum, 211 Gervais St., Columbia, South Carolina 29201

Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

In 2019, at least two children under the age of 13 in the United States were killed and more than 370 were injured on a daily basis while riding in vehicles.

NHTSA also reported at least 38 percent of children who died in traffic crashes in 2019 were unrestrained — a 5 percent increase from the previous year.

State health officials estimate about 60 percent of car seats are installed with common mistakes, including not using the top tether, and not tightening the harness.

If a child car seat is used correctly, it can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent among infants and 54 percent among toddlers, according to DHEC’s press release. Booster seats reduce the risk of nonfatal injuries by 45 percent among children ages four to eight when compared to a seat belt alone.

DHEC provides an additional 145 car seat inspection stations across South Carolina throughout the year. Click here to find an inspection location near you.

For more information on child passenger safety from DHEC, including how to become a certified child passenger safety technician, click here.