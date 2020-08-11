Child safe after being held as shield; 2 South Carolina deputies injured

by: JEFFREY COLLINS,

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff in South Carolina says two deputies were injured along with a man holding a child as a human shield during a shootout at an apartment complex.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said 27-year-old Albertus Lewis is expected to survive along with both deputies.

Koon says the small child was not hurt in the shootout Sunday afternoon at a Columbia apartment complex.

The sheriff says deputies were responding to a domestic violence call.

Lewis was out on bond from a 2017 murder charge in Richland County.

Investigators say he shot his girlfriend, then left her in a wheelchair outside a hospital emergency room.

