Churches, close contact services and athletic facilities to reopen with restrictions in place

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Close contact services providers can officially re-open with restrictions next Monday, according to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

Those businesses include barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, spas, tattoo parlors, yoga studios, gyms and pools.

Gov. McMaster said all businesses must follow several guidelines as set by the AccelerateSC Task Force, which includes proper social distancing, additional cleaning and sanitizing, health checks for employees and additional training for employees.

“Since sometime in March, the virus has been chasing us, but now we’re chasing the virus,” he said during a press conference in Columbia on Monday. “When the virus came, we did not shut down like some other states, but we did slow down. Now we’re accelerating back up.”

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the state has an adequate supply of testing equipment and said it will test, identify, and contact anyone exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, churches are now free to hold services, but there are guidelines they must follow.

“DHEC staff has had a number of conference calls with church leaders across the state’s interdenominational faith community. We’ve also pointed them to information provided by the CDC,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell.

DHEC is partnering with community organizations across the state for free COVID-19 mobile and pop-up testing clinics.

You can get tested from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at Johns Island Regional Library.

The governor and health officials say they will continue watching the numbers and encourages you to follow CDC recommendations including social distancing as businesses and restaurants re-open.