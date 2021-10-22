Cinematographer killed on New Mexico film set had ties to South Carolina

This photo provided by Adam Egypt Mortimer shows cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Archenemy” in January 2020 in Los Angeles. Hutchins was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin Thursday on the New Mexico set of the western film “Rust.” Authorities continue to investigate the shooting but there are no allegations of wrongdoing by Baldwin. (Adam Egypt Mortimer via AP)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The cinematographer killed in an accident on a New Mexico film set attended classes at USC Upstate, according to her former professor.

Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer on the Western film “Rust,” along with the film’s director Joel Souza, were shot with a prop gun by actor Alec Baldwin.

ETV Upstate Operations Manager William Richardson said Hutchins, originally from Ukraine, was a student in his Advanced Video Production class at USC Upstate.

Hutchins was also an ETV Endowment of South Carolina intern at ETV Upstate, according to Richardson.

“She had great aspirations of one day working at the highest level of the movie industry,” said Richardson. “She attained that goal and was recently named one of the rising stars in the industry by American Cinematography magazine.”

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the shooting and said that no charges have been filed at this time.