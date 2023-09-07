CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Drivers across South Carolina are in for a treat Thursday as Circle K is offering discounts on gas and snacks Thursday — if you time it right.

The convenience store chain is offering customers 30 cents off per gallon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at participating stations across the state on Sept. 7.

Customers can also get 50 percent off hot food and beverages from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. because no trip to the gas station is complete without refreshments.

During the event, most locations will hand out a limited number of fuel discount cards which drivers can use to save 10 cents per gallon on fuel. These cards can be used daily from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.

The one-day savings event will be available at over 60 Circle-K locations in the Charleston area.

The average cost of gas in South Carolina on Thursday was $3.44 per gallon, according to AAA.