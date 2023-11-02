CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Circle K is offering a new membership program for users to earn rewards and savings called Inner Circle.

To celebrate the program’s launch across the Southeast and Coastal Carolinas, Circle K is taking 40 cents off gas per gallon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

If you download the Circle K app and sign up for Inner Circle, you can save up to 65 cents off per gallon from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. by entering your phone number used to sign up at the pump.

When joining, customers will see a list of initial offers, including 25 cents off per gallon with their first five gas purchases. They will also get five free dispenser drinks and more.