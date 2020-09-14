Citadel Bulldogs to face Clemson Tigers this Saturday in Death Valley

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Clemson Tigers are set to take on the Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday.

It will be the first game in Death Valley this season, and the stadium will look a little different with capacity reduced to 19,000 people.

Up to 2,600 students will be selected in a lottery system, the remaining seats will go to donors.

“They’re going all to donors there’s not a lottery for outside, there’s not going to be any single-game tickets. All tickets are going to be season and delivered via mobile,” said Jeff Kallin with Clemson University.

This season, all tickets are in twos, four, or sixes. Each group must know one another, and each pod will have six feet of space around them.

Fans are asked not to tailgate this year and to practice pandemic precautions inside the stadium.