Citadel Cadet arrested for role in U.S. Capitol riot expected in federal court Monday

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – Two South Carolina men accused of participating in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol will appear in federal court on Monday.

Elias Irizarry, a Citadel Cadet from Rock Hill, and Elliot Bishai of Fort Mill, South Carolina, will make their initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C.

Both men were arrested last week and charged for their role in the riot after acquaintances identified them to federal authorities during an investigation.

They face several charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Irizarry is a second-semester freshman at The Citadel. Officials with the Citadel told News 2 they will continue to cooperate with the FBI until the matter is resolved.

“Once this matter is resolved, The Citadel will take appropriate actions in accordance with the college’s rules and regulations. It would be inappropriate to speculate about any subsequent actions the college would take pending resolution of the charges,” said Col. John Dorrian, USAF (Ret.), vice president, The Citadel Office of Communications and Marketing.

The two individuals initially appeared in court last Tuesday and were released on $25,000 bond each.