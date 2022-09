A for-sale sign is seen outside a home in this undated file photo.(Getty Images)

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in South Carolina using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 306 cities and towns in South Carolina. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $904,586 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Charleston-North Charleston: 14

#2. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach: 12

#3. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort: 8

#4. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin: 6

#5. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia: 3

#6. Columbia: 2

#6. Seneca: 2

#8. Georgetown: 1

#8. Spartanburg: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#50. Reidville

– Typical home value: $355,178

– 1-year price change: +$68,085 (+23.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$142,535 (+67.0%)

– Metro area: Spartanburg

#49. Loris

– Typical home value: $261,227

– 1-year price change: +$68,360 (+35.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$123,884 (+90.2%)

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#48. Travelers Rest

– Typical home value: $341,569

– 1-year price change: +$68,457 (+25.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$145,366 (+74.1%)

– Metro area: Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin

#47. Aynor

– Typical home value: $289,554

– 1-year price change: +$69,826 (+31.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$146,707 (+102.7%)

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#46. Fair Play

– Typical home value: $323,547

– 1-year price change: +$70,635 (+27.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$139,786 (+76.1%)

– Metro area: Seneca

#45. Summerville

– Typical home value: $364,122

– 1-year price change: +$71,627 (+24.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$146,997 (+67.7%)

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#44. Shell Point

– Typical home value: $315,333

– 1-year price change: +$71,964 (+29.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$121,149 (+62.4%)

– Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#43. Galivants Ferry

– Typical home value: $301,718

– 1-year price change: +$76,350 (+33.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$149,959 (+98.8%)

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#42. Simpsonville

– Typical home value: $366,901

– 1-year price change: +$76,997 (+26.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$140,639 (+62.2%)

– Metro area: Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin

#41. Pinopolis

– Typical home value: $467,397

– 1-year price change: +$77,485 (+19.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$193,982 (+70.9%)

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#40. Six Mile

– Typical home value: $388,329

– 1-year price change: +$77,818 (+25.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$133,301 (+52.3%)

– Metro area: Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin

#39. Burton

– Typical home value: $331,462

– 1-year price change: +$78,513 (+31.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$130,613 (+65.0%)

– Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#38. Beaufort

– Typical home value: $348,533

– 1-year price change: +$78,640 (+29.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$136,622 (+64.5%)

– Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#37. Gilbert

– Typical home value: $373,489

– 1-year price change: +$78,989 (+26.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$145,868 (+64.1%)

– Metro area: Columbia

#36. Cleveland

– Typical home value: $334,878

– 1-year price change: +$80,378 (+31.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$151,181 (+82.3%)

– Metro area: Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin

#35. Conway

– Typical home value: $294,440

– 1-year price change: +$80,388 (+37.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$138,366 (+88.7%)

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#34. Longs

– Typical home value: $293,713

– 1-year price change: +$81,118 (+38.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$131,848 (+81.5%)

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#33. Little River

– Typical home value: $307,633

– 1-year price change: +$83,254 (+37.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$139,245 (+82.7%)

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#32. Townville

– Typical home value: $398,342

– 1-year price change: +$84,842 (+27.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$165,105 (+70.8%)

– Metro area: Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin

#31. Myrtle Beach

– Typical home value: $316,031

– 1-year price change: +$87,974 (+38.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$137,308 (+76.8%)

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#30. Chapin

– Typical home value: $433,411

– 1-year price change: +$90,729 (+26.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$156,268 (+56.4%)

– Metro area: Columbia

#29. Clover

– Typical home value: $414,981

– 1-year price change: +$92,883 (+28.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$176,111 (+73.7%)

– Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#28. Atlantic Beach

– Typical home value: $327,199

– 1-year price change: +$96,903 (+42.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$156,205 (+91.4%)

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#27. Edisto Beach

– Typical home value: $588,045

– 1-year price change: +$101,325 (+20.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$194,374 (+49.4%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#26. Hollywood

– Typical home value: $471,526

– 1-year price change: +$101,648 (+27.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$190,979 (+68.1%)

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#25. Murrells Inlet

– Typical home value: $394,432

– 1-year price change: +$104,718 (+36.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$168,032 (+74.2%)

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#24. Ravenel

– Typical home value: $514,319

– 1-year price change: +$110,333 (+27.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$231,295 (+81.7%)

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#23. Pawleys Island

– Typical home value: $486,735

– 1-year price change: +$113,461 (+30.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$181,638 (+59.5%)

– Metro area: Georgetown

#22. Charleston

– Typical home value: $525,314

– 1-year price change: +$116,381 (+28.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$207,722 (+65.4%)

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#21. North Myrtle Beach

– Typical home value: $406,943

– 1-year price change: +$116,864 (+40.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$184,057 (+82.6%)

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#20. Fort Mill

– Typical home value: $511,335

– 1-year price change: +$118,496 (+30.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$210,803 (+70.1%)

– Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#19. Awendaw

– Typical home value: $637,306

– 1-year price change: +$120,901 (+23.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$222,429 (+53.6%)

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#18. Salem

– Typical home value: $499,526

– 1-year price change: +$121,074 (+32.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$223,472 (+81.0%)

– Metro area: Seneca

#17. Tega Cay

– Typical home value: $556,795

– 1-year price change: +$123,127 (+28.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$253,618 (+83.7%)

– Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#16. Bluffton

– Typical home value: $469,648

– 1-year price change: +$125,413 (+36.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$195,100 (+71.1%)

– Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#15. Surfside Beach

– Typical home value: $476,540

– 1-year price change: +$131,670 (+38.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$216,677 (+83.4%)

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#14. Saint Helena Island

– Typical home value: $449,169

– 1-year price change: +$133,676 (+42.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$187,000 (+71.3%)

– Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#13. Wadmalaw Island

– Typical home value: $631,768

– 1-year price change: +$142,087 (+29.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$253,674 (+67.1%)

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#12. Meggett

– Typical home value: $716,165

– 1-year price change: +$155,139 (+27.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$265,352 (+58.9%)

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#11. Okatie

– Typical home value: $646,977

– 1-year price change: +$172,461 (+36.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$256,715 (+65.8%)

– Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#10. Mount Pleasant

– Typical home value: $755,190

– 1-year price change: +$180,680 (+31.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$293,217 (+63.5%)

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#9. Hilton Head Island

– Typical home value: $761,130

– 1-year price change: +$212,798 (+38.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$345,392 (+83.1%)

– Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#8. Seabrook Island

– Typical home value: $875,920

– 1-year price change: +$244,287 (+38.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$379,775 (+76.5%)

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#7. Briarcliffe Acres

– Typical home value: $905,564

– 1-year price change: +$267,287 (+41.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$438,418 (+93.9%)

– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#6. Sunset

– Typical home value: $1,217,235

– 1-year price change: +$326,366 (+36.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$491,864 (+67.8%)

– Metro area: Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin

#5. Folly Beach

– Typical home value: $1,385,861

– 1-year price change: +$414,452 (+42.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$659,736 (+90.9%)

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#4. Isle of Palms

– Typical home value: $1,662,449

– 1-year price change: +$523,279 (+45.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$797,675 (+92.2%)

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#3. Kiawah Island

– Typical home value: $1,842,819

– 1-year price change: +$529,581 (+40.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$736,616 (+66.6%)

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#2. Sheldon

– Typical home value: $2,483,494

– 1-year price change: +$690,063 (+38.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$904,836 (+57.3%)

– Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#1. Sullivans Island

– Typical home value: $3,446,244

– 1-year price change: +$904,586 (+35.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,665,859 (+93.6%)

– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

