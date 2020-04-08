City of Orangeburg enacts 14-day curfew beginning Thursday

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Orangeburg has enacted a curfew that will be in place beginning Thursday.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael C. Butler has declared a state of emergency and is putting into place a curfew aimed at keeping citizens home amid the spread of COVID-19.

According to Mayor Butler’s proclamation, the purpose of the curfew is to preserve the health, peace and good order in the city.

The curfew will begin at 11:00 p.m. and ends at 6:00 a.m. each day for 14 days.

This means vehicular and pedestrian travel will be prohibited on streets and sidewalks in the city, and public and private gatherings.

However, individuals operating commercial vehicles transporting essential good and products are exempt from the curfew. Those performing or assisting with the military, healthcare, public safety, or emergency response operations, and city employees who are providing city services are also exempt.

Anyone traveling to and from work for their businesses are exempt from the curfew as well.

City officials say anyone who is caught violating terms of the curfew or who refused to comply will face a fine for each separate occasion.

The curfew will be active for 14 days, but could be extended by city council.