PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Former President Donald Trump will speak on Pickens’ Main Street on July 1 as part of the city’s Independence Day Spectacular.

“I was very, very floored that they’re coming here,” Angie Hickey said. “It’s just great.”

Nearly 75 percent of Pickens County’s voters voted for Trump in the 2020 election, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.

The city of Pickens has been planning its Independence Day Spectacular for eight months. According to Bryan Owens, the city’s marketing director, the city received a call from Senator Lindsey Graham’s office a few weeks ago asking if Trump could speak at the event.

“The reason they chose Pickens is because it’s quaint, historic and beautiful,” Owens said. “We want to be able to showcase that to the world. Just like anybody else, we welcome anybody who wants to come to Pickens and see the beauty we have to offer.”

The city said it is in communication with Trump’s campaign team about the event’s logistics.

Pickens Police Chief Randal Beach is coordinating security plans with the Secret Service, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and county’s Clerk of Court.

“We’ve already been in discussions since 8 o’clock this morning about how to begin our component, which involves safety and security of the protectee as well as hopefully thousands of citizens who will come to this great city and see what we have here,” Beach said.

Beach said he expects the event to bring one of the biggest crowds Pickens has ever seen.

“It could be 20,000,” he said. “It could be 30,000. It’s really hard to tell.”

Beach said residents should expect road closures ahead of and on the day of the event. He asked for patience and kindness from residents and all who attend.

Rally tickets and details

The rally will be held on Saturday, July 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free. To reserve tickets, click here.

Pickens’ Independence Day Spectacular

Trump’s rally is part of a full day of events meant to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.

Other events planned for the day include a 5k run/walk, live music and a fireworks show after dark. There will also be games as well as food trucks and vendors.

The full schedule for the Pickens Independence Day Spectacular is:

8:00 a.m. – Pickens Historic Hampton House 5K Run/Walk

9:00 a.m. – Gates Will Open for Donald J. Trump Campaign Event on Main Street

11:30 a.m. – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

1:00 p.m. – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

3:00 p.m. – Independence Day Spectacular Kicks Off in front of the Pickens Amphitheater

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Carolina Highway Band

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Boggs Brothers Band

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Splitshot

Dusk – Fireworks – From Bruce Field