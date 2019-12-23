Clarendon County woman arrested for forging over $13K in checks

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has arrested a Clarendon County woman for forging over $13,000 worth of checks.

Meagan Cheek, 33, was charged with third degree burglary, two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, five counts of forgery with a value under $10,000, and one count of petit larceny, according to OCSO.

A report provided by OCSO states that Cheek stole two checkbooks from her former employer, Lakeside Landscaping.

Cheek wrote multiple checks (at least 20) to herself and forged the signature of the business owner, according to OCSO.

Employees at a Clarendon County bank became suspicious of the checks in early December and led investigators to Cheek.

Cheek is facing a $7,500 cash or surety bond.