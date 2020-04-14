Clean-up continues after deadly storms ripped through parts of SC on Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The clean-up and recovery process will continue Tuesday morning after confirmed tornadoes ripped through parts of South Carolina on Monday.

Nine people died across the state, including one person in Seneca after storms damaged the Borg Warner Automotive Plant.

Two others died in Orangeburg County after a home was lifted off its foundation in the Neeses area. Two others were hurt in Orangeburg from the powerful storms.

A grandmother was killed in Colleton County when a tree fell on her home as she, her husband and a grandchild attempted to take cover from the storm.

Five people were also killed in Hampton County when a tornado ripped through the area around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

Three of the victims were family members.

The sister of one of those killed said she found her sister’s jewelry, pictures and wedding ring in the damage.

Angie Ginn said she also lost her brother-in-law and niece. Her husband described what he did as he heard the storm while riding it out with his wife and grandson.

“I couldn’t open the back door and I hollered for my wife and my grandson to get in the closet because you could hear stuff hit the trailer,” said Timmy Ginn. “I was very lucky, very, very lucky. I would have took mine to save one of theirs if I could.”

People are now trying to salvage what they can as they move debris and find belongings thought to be lost during the storm.

Hampton County officials say they are working to get residents help as they recover from the storm.

The clean-up also continues in Berkeley County where electrical workers spent Monday fixing power lines with thousands left in the dark.

Some homes were destroyed by trees after a suspect tornado moved through part of the county early Monday.

Residents there said they were shocked by the storm’s intensity and said clean-up will take weeks if not longer.

People living on Edisto Beach are also in clean-up mode after an EF-1 or possibly EF-2 tornado moved across southern Charleston County. Many homes were badly damaged, and several trees were destroyed. Thankfully, no injuries were reported there.

The National Weather Service said three tornadoes were also confirmed in Georgetown County.