MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are beginning cleanup along the Grand Strand Saturday morning after Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane.

North Myrtle Beach officials said staff members, city management and department heads are taking a look at the damage to compile reports for state and federal officials.

Community members are urged to stay out of the water due to the danger of floating debris.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is helping to clean debris off the roads in Pawleys Island, according to the Pawleys Island PD.

Pawleys Island police said the North Causeway will open at 10 a.m. for homeowners and contractors only. Residents are asked to bring some type of documentation of ownership. The South Causeway will remain closed.

The Town of Surfside Beach said there doesn’t appear to be any structural damage to the pier, but there is some damage to construction trestle and sand covering equipment.

Town officials are asking people to say away from the pier because it is dangerous. They’ve received reports of people trespassing.

“This cannot be stressed enough, do not walk on, around, or under the pier,” the town said in a news release. “There may be equipment or material buried under the sand that if someone falls or steps on could cause serious injury.”

Santee Cooper said 41,000 customers were without power at the peak of the storm. That number is down to about 6,000 late Saturday morning. The company said 18 Santee Cooper crews as well as 25 external crews are working 16-hour shifts.

The company estimates overall restoration by Sunday afternoon.

For the most up-to-date information on power outages, check with your electric company:

Duke Energy: https://www.duke-energy.com/outages

Horry Electric Cooperate: http://www.horryelectric.com/

Lynches River Electric Cooperative: http://lynchesriver.com/

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative: https://www.pdemc.com/content/storm-center-0

Santee Cooper: https://www.santeecooper.com/

Dominion Energy/SCE&G: https://www.sceg.com/home

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.