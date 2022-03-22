BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – An environmental cleanup has been completed in Beaufort following a military plane crash earlier this month.

A Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet, which was assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing in Beaufort, crashed near Halfmoon Island/Coosaw Plantation the afternoon of March 3. Officials said it was about nine miles north of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort.

The pilot and passenger were safely ejected and no one was injured, but there was damage to the land surrounding the crash site.

Members of the Navy On-Scene Coordinator program out of Jacksonville, Florida arrived in South Carolina the next day to assist safety and investigation teams, and to evaluate the site for any environmental impacts.

The team worked to remove the remaining wreckage on March 8 and returned it to MCAS Beaufort where the aircraft investigation board will review the incident.

Officials said soil samples were taken and lab tests were conducted as part of the cleanup effort.

“Test results show we have cleaned up the site to Federal and State standards at the crash site,” said John Baxter, Navy OSC with NRSE. “Clean backfill (soil) was brought in last week after the contaminated soil had been removed from the crash site.”

Via: Rich, Mary McLaughlin

“If we are going to respond to a mishap, this is the type of mishap we want to respond to, where there are no casualties,” said Sarah Murtagh, part of the Navy OSC team on site for the cleanup. “The local community has been very supportive while we have been here working nearly two weeks, and that support has contributed to the efficient recovery and restoration efforts.”

An investigation into the crash is underway.