BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Navy said Thursday that environmental teams are still working to clean up the site where a Marine Corps jet crashed March 3.

The F/A-18 Hornet assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing out of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort was on a routine training flight when it crashed just north of the base.

The pilot and passenger safely ejected and no one was injured, but there was damage to the land surrounding the crash site.

Cleanup crews have been removing wreckage and soil contaminated with jet fuel over the past week, and will continue to do so until soil testing meets state and federal standards, according to Navy On-Scene Coordinator, John Baxter.

Baxter said that several very old live oak trees were also damaged by the fire, and specialists were brought in to determine whether the trees could be salvaged. Ultimately, they concluded that due to “the amount of fuel and the significant fire” caused by the crash, the trees “will need to be removed to ensure no further environmental impacts occur at the site and to enable all soil contamination to be effectively removed.”

Clean soil will be brought in to backfill where the contaminated soil has been removed.

Baxter said that while he is glad no one was injured, “this has been a very unfortunate event for the property owners.” Crews are working with the owners throughout the process, which is expected to conclude next week.