FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carowinds is taking flight in 2023 by celebrating its 50th Anniversary with its new “Aeronautica Landing” area, a tribute to the Carolinas’ history of aviation, park officials announced Thursday.

In 2023, the park will celebrate “50 years of Carolina fun,” a special event that will bring new rides, attractions entertainment and food.

Officials said the event will also offer fans “nighttime spectaculars and other immersive experiences.”

As part of the celebration, Carowinds will debut the new Aeronautica Landing, which officials described as a “tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration, and aviation, where guests can immerse themselves in the history and future of flight.”

The Landing will be located at the site of the current Crossroads areas of the park and will introduce five new themed attractions. One existing ride will be rethemed.

Renderings identified the new rides as Air Racer, Air Walker, Gear Spin, Gyro Force and Hover and Dodge.

Air Racer (Photo courtesy of Carowinds, Ashlyn Hunter)

Air Walker (Photo courtesy of Carowinds, Ashlyn Hunter)

Gear Spin (Photo courtesy of Carowinds, Ashlyn Hunter)

Gyro Force (Photo courtesy of Carowinds, Ashlyn Hunter)

Hover and Dodge (Photo courtesy of Carowinds, Ashlyn Hunter)

“This region played such an integral role in the history of developing and testing the tools for aviation, and we believe Aeronautica Landing will help bring that to life for our guests for years to come,” said Manny Gonzalez, Carowinds vice president and general manager.

Carowinds said Aeronautica Landing is the fourth area of the park to be rethemed since County Fair in 2017. Blue Ridge Junction was the latest new theme, debuting in 2019.

Park officials confirmed last week that some of its long-time attractions are no more. As of August 1, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare: 3Z Arena, Southern Star, and Yo-Yo were permanently shut down.

Dodgem was the oldest ride out of the four attractions. The park says it has been there since 1979.

The amusement park also said it will open a new restaurant featuring a craft beer bar and patio. Another new restaurant and an upgraded dining venue are also reportedly in the works.

“I am proud to be celebrating the golden anniversary of Carowinds as well as the amazing associates who have delivered on our goal to make our guests happy,” said Gonzalez. “I look forward to the next exciting 50 years as we continue to bring happiness to our community.”

2023 Gold Season Passes are now on sale for $120.