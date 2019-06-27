Clemson and Duke Energy launch new mobile engineering lab

CLEMSON, SC (WCBD) – Clemson University is teaming up with Duke Energy this summer to launch the Explore Mobile Lab.

The mobile STEM lab, which was made possible by a donation from Duke Energy, will travel across the state and be used to educate South Carolina middle-schoolers about the expanding and important field of engineering.

The goal of the program is to get students informed and excited about possible careers in engineering including the electric utility industry.

Clemson and Duke Energy leaders unveiled the Explore Mobile Lab at a ceremony this morning alongside community members and middle-school girls participating in the Project WISE (Women in Science and Engineering) summer camp happening on Clemson’s campus right now. That camp is also sponsored by Duke Energy.

The mobile lab will be operated by Clemson’s College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences and feature activities for students designed to show how science and math skills learned in the classroom can be applied to real-life situations.

Anand Gramopadhye, dean of the College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences says he believes the lab will encourage students to pursue STEM- focused careers.

“This contribution will help plant the STEM seed for thousands of middle school students and help fill the pipeline with diverse, highly qualified talent. Together, Clemson and Duke Energy are continuing to make a difference in many lives.”

The Explore Mobile Lab will be visiting 159 middle schools across the Palmetto State beginning this fall.

If you are a teacher or administrator and want to learn more about this program or how to schedule a visit to your school, visit cecas.clemson.edu/mobile-lab.