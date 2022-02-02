Clemson Athletics to launch streaming service Clemson+

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD)- Fans of Clemson sports are set to get an inside look at what it is like to be a Tiger through a new streaming service, Clemson+.

In addition to future press conferences, live shows, podcasts, and hype videos, Clemson+ will feature original programming including:

  • All access: Footage that follows the teams during their season and interviews with players and coaches
  • Beyond the Lines: An in depth look at the support staff and people behind the scenes of Clemson sports
  • The Vault: Game highlights and memorable moments

The University said new content will be added regularly following the platform’s launch on Feb. 15

“Clemson has been a leader in the digital space for many years, and Clemson+ is a tremendous lift to our coaches, student-athletes and donors in our ability to deliver first-class content. There is a clear demand for deeper video around all of our athletic programs, and Clemson+ delivers on that. We see this as a way to show how impactful the support is of our donors, and this allows fans to get closer to our student-athletes and coaches.”

Graham neff, Director of athletics

Clemson+ will be available on all major streaming platforms and is an exclusive benefit for the university’s more than 26,000 IPTAY and Collegiate Club members.

