Clemson businesses discuss impact of sports on the city

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – College football programs are still getting ready for the season, for now.

In college towns like Clemson, many businesses rely on revenue from the thousands of people who show up for home games.

Those businesses are now figuring out what to do this season, since there will not be huge crowds, even if the season moves forward as planned.

City lawmakers are working to help them stay afloat.

“If we were to lose football season and lost students this semester, that would be a huge devastation to them. Every business in town,” said Mayor of Clemson JC Cook. “There’s not one business in town that’s not affected in one way or another.”

Clemson Mayor says the city lowered the hospitality tax to give local businesses a little bit of a break.

He says if there is no football this year, that break may need to continue into the Fall.