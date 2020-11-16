CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The annual Clemson-Carolina Blood Battle kicks off Monday.
Every year, fans compete to see which school can get the most people to donate, ahead of the Palmetto Bowl.
This year, due to the pandemic, there will be community-sponsored blood drives including three in the Lowcountry Monday.
You can donate at the following places in the Lowcountry:
- Tri-County Baptist Church in Moncks Corner from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mt. Pleasant Armory from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- St. Theresa Catholic Church in Summerville from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.