Clemson City Council passes ordinance requiring masks

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Clemson passed an emergency ordinance which requires people to wear face masks within city limits to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to the ordinance, everyone will have to wear a mask or face covering in public places or settings within city limits.

City council passed the ordinance by a vote of 7-0.

The manager of Tiger Sports Shop, said it would be a good thing for business, and his customers agree.



“It brings people in the store to buy the masks and they might pick up an additional t-shirt or stickers,” said Shawn Cartmill, Manager of the Tiger Sports Shop.

“I’m okay with it. And the reason why I’m sitting in my car right now, instead of being inside this business is because I don’t have a mask,” said Margie Horst, resident.

Some Clemson students are on board, after learning 28 staff and student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have a friend who’s on the volleyball team and she was even just diagnosed with it,” said Chandler Potts, Clemson University, Senior. ” So yeah, I support it. I have my masks in the car. I wear it in public spots,” she said.

As the city recently detected elevated COVID-19 levels in wastewater tested at the Cochran Road Wastewater Treatment Plant, some feel the emergency ordinance is needed.

“Adding that to your morning routine shouldn’t be too hard. Being a little uncomfortable for the sake of other people’s safety is probably worth it in the long run,” Potts said.

The ordinance lists the following places and situations when people will be required to wear a mask:

Inside any building open to the public, such as, but not limited to, grocery stores, pharmacies, business locations, home improvement stores, retail stores, service establishments, and medical and dental treatment facilities;

Inside all City of Clemson buildings;

On all transport and transit vehicles, including, but not limited to, CATbus, Senior Solutions, rideshare, taxi, and shuttle vehicles;

Waiting to enter any building open to the public, any City of Clemson building, or waiting to board any transport or transit vehicle;

Interacting with people from other households in public places, whether indoors or outdoors;

Interacting with others during curbside pickup, drive‐thru and food truck purchases, deliveries to homes and businesses, and service calls;

In public places when it is not possible to consistently maintain a distance of 6 feet from other persons not from the same household; and,

Working in all jobs that entail contact with any member of the public, including, but not limited to, all jobs involving the preparation or packaging of food and/or beverage.

There are some exceptions to who is required to wear masks, such as children younger than 12-years-old.

The ordinance will take effect on Thursday.