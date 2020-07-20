Clemson current and returning employees must be tested for COVID-19 before August 1st

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clemson University main campus employees must be tested for COVID-19 if they currently work or plan to return back to school for work prior to August 1st.

Testing for those employees is happening this week. Employees who are not required to be on campus within the next two weeks do not need to participate in this initial testing.

The university is finalizing testing requirement plans for everyone else returning for the Fall semester.

“That’s going to allow us to minimize initial incidents by requiring people to have that negative test before they arrive. And then provide information to guide us through the surveillance testing that will happen throughout the semester,” said Joe Galbraith, Assoc. VP of Clemson University Communications.

Employees who currently work on the main campus and will be tested this week may return to work while awaiting their results.