Clemson Extension working to help pond owners prevent toxic algae blooms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – After several dogs recently died due to toxic blue green algae, the Clemson Cooperative Extension is helping pond owners across the state spot and prevent the blooms.

It comes after three dogs died hours after swimming in a Wilmington, NC pond and again in Ohio.

Cyanobacteria blooms will typically happen on the surface of a water body and vary in color, often looking bright green to blue-green.

As the algae die, toxins may be released that can be harmful if ingested; and rain-washing nutrients into their bodies of water could be partly to blame for the blooms.

If you are concerned about a lake or pond near you, you should contact the Department of Health and Environmental Control for information and seek medical attention if you have ingested any of the blooms.