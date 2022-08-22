CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent Clemson University Ph.D. graduate has created a database mapping locations of 158 venomous snake species living across North, Central, and South America.

Rhett Rautsaw developed VenomMaps to assist in his study into the evolution of pit viper venom. Pit Vipers include rattlesnakes, copperheads, and cottonmouths. Rautsaw “wanted to explore whether the evolutionary theory of character displacement — when two species live in the same area and evolve to avoid competing over resources such as food — extended to pit viper venom.”

To gather the necessary data, Rautsaw needed to know where each species lived, which led to his development of the app.

Rautsaw said that there is variation in the venom of different species, making some far more dangerous than others. “By knowing which species live in their area, medical professionals will be able to treat envenomated patients better,” Rautsaw explained.

The map, which will likely be updated every few years based on feedback from species experts, also enables Rautsaw to “project species distributions using future climate models.”