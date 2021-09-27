Clemson loses DT Bresee for season, RB Shipley for month

Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates (13) scrambles away from Clemson defenders Bryan Bresee (11) and Justin Foster (35) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has lost starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee for the season after he tore his ACL in a loss at North Carolina State on Saturday.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney updated Bresee’s status Sunday. Bresee is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound sophomore who was the ACC defensive rookie of the season last year.

Swinney said starting tailback Will Shipley will miss three-to-four weeks with a leg injury. Shipley is a freshman who took over for NFL first-rounder and ACC career rushing leader Travis Etienne.

Swinney said linebacker James Skalski was fine after coming out right before halftime Saturday.