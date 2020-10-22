Clemson moving to online instruction after Thanksgiving break

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – JUNE 10: A view of Tillman Hall on the campus of Clemson University on June 10, 2020 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clemson University on Thursday announced plans to move to online-only instruction following Thanksgiving break.

According to a letter sent to the Clemson community, in-person instruction for the calendar year 2020 will end on November 24.

The decision was made in consultation with public health experts and Clemson believes this is the best way to ensure the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff, as well as the surrounding community:

“The health strategy team projects the need to quarantine or isolate at least 200 students in the first week following the Thanksgiving break should students return to campus from the holiday. Additionally, students would continue to need to be tested for COVID-19 upon their return through the end of final examination period on Dec. 11, which could result in some students being quarantined or isolated well into the year-end holiday break should they become infected or exposed to the virus.”

While students are encouraged not to return to campus following Thanksgiving break, “students whose personal circumstances are such that remaining on campus, or returning following the holiday, is their best option can request permission to remain in their residence hall.”

A return to campus for the spring semester is anticipated, but Clemson “[reserves] the right to change course if the situation warrants.”

The hope is that by mitigating risk over the holidays, students will be able to return in the new year for increased in-person learning and more normal activities.