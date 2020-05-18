Clemson Palmetto Poll shows dissatisfaction with state, national response to COVID-19

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A recent Clemson University Palmetto Poll revealed the majority of those polled were dissatisfied with the state and national government’s response to COVID-19.

The poll was held in an effort to gauge South Carolina residents concern regarding COVID-19 and the state and national response to it.

Poll data showed more South Carolinians were dissatisfied (52%) than satisfied with the U.S. Government’s response to the virus. Similarly, poll respondents were more dissatisfied (51%) than satisfied (43%) with the state government’s response.

Additionally, South Carolinians polled said they want the government’s response to the pandemic to prioritize public health (63%) over the economy (26%).

According to the poll, over 75% of South Carolinians are at “least moderately concerned about the pandemic in their area,” and almost half are extremely worried about getting sick with the virus.

Further poll data showed that more African-American South Carolinians were extremely concerned about the virus (68%) than white South Carolinians (27%). Additionally, more South Carolina Democrats were somewhat or extremely worried they would become sick with the virus (71%) than South Carolina Republicans (37%).

Steven V. Miller, an associate professor in Clemson’s political science department and designer of the survey, noted significant partisan divide throughout the poll. Republicans were more satisfied (68%) than Democrats (6%) with the U.S. government’s response, and more likely to approve of President Trump’s handling of the pandemic (86% to 3%).

The poll utilized social media responses to an online survey and included 1,030 participants. For more information regarding the poll’s methodology and complete analyses of the poll click here.