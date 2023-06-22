CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The state’s first College of Veterinary Medicine is coming to Clemson University in the fall of 2026.

The Clemson Board of Trustees made the decision Thursday following the approval of the state budget.

“Today is a historic day. We are thrilled that Clemson University has received landmark funding to establish the State of South Carolina’s first college of veterinary medicine,” said Clemson University President Jim Clements. “Clemson University is continuing its mission of positively impacting the lives of our students and the citizens of South Carolina.”

The Clemson University College of Veterinary Medicine plans to enroll the first students in Fall 2026 with the first class of veterinarians graduating in 2030.