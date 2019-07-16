Clemson professor receives $750,000 grant from NASA

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – An assistant professor at Clemson University has received a sizeable grant from NASA.

The $750,000 grant will fund research on technology that will convert astronauts’ human waste in hydrogen peroxide.

The lead researcher says this will solve many problems in space since hydrogen peroxide can be used to clean surfaces on space crafts.

He also said the process could create energy for other purposes.

“This is an important paradigm shift where instead of putting in the energy to treat waste, taking chemicals to clean surfaces, we’re actually going to use the waste to produce chemicals that are used for cleaning.”