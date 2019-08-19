Clemson students forced to vacate apartments due to building safety concerns

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Move-in day was hectic for some Clemson University students.

On Saturday, some moving into housing at the 114 Earle apartments in downtown Clemson were told they had to vacate their apartment building indefinitely because they were unsafe to live in, part of the building is sinking.

The Clemson fire marshal ordered 95 students to vacate their apartments.

With classes beginning Wednesday, some students are getting a stressful start to their semester.

“My friends were like ‘how are you not having a mental breakdown?’ and I was like… I don’t know… give me a couple hours, if nothing works out tomorrow maybe,” said Clemson student Lauren Navarro

The students were forced to find alternative housing. There is no word on when those students can return to their apartments.