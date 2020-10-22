Clemson students host sit in to bring awareness to sexual assault on campus

South Carolina News

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A sit-in was staged by Clemson University students to bring awareness to sexual assaults and lack of resources for victims on campus.

Students say nothing has changed, even after they held a march last year to draw attention to the issue. One university leader responded to the students’ demands.

“The student’s petition has some extremely valuable and viable points of interest and we’re going to take each one of those and we’re going to have a very robust conversation to see if these are things that we’re able to do,” said Chris Miller, Clemson University Interim VP for Student Affairs.

Students are asking for trauma informed training for Clemson leadership and the hiring of three experienced advocates students can turn to.

