Clemson teams up with SCDNR to track alligators

CLEMSON, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is teaming up with Clemson University to learn more about the movements of adult alligators.

SCDNR said that they and the University will be tracking adult alligators using satellite tags. This is the first time that SCDNR has led a project to investigate alligator movements utilizing satellite tags.

The project is expected to last up to four years, according to SCDNR. The currently tagged alligators will be contributing data for 2 years and more alligators may be tagged next year.

Researchers are hoping to find out many things about alligator movement and behavior, including better understanding the behavior of these large adults within Wildlife Management Areas, how often they are moving between impoundments and open water, how their activity changes over multiple seasons, and to better understand interactions between individuals.