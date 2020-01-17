Clemson Tigers team up with Habitat for Humanity to build home for SC family

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A non-profit and the Clemson Tigers teamed up to give a South Carolina family a new home.

The Pickens County branch of Habitat for Humanity says this is the first time student-athletes completed a home from start to finish.

Tabitha Good and her family lived in an apartment for two years. Now, they own their own home.

More than 350 Clemson student-athletes on 19 teams along with coaches and staff built the three-bedroom house.

After 1,500 volunteer hours, the Good family has a place to call their own.

“Just to know there are people who live in my community, and people just in general who were compassionate enough to be able to come out and build something that’s going to give a future to me and my children is amazing,” said Tabitha.

Pickens County Habitat for Humanity leaders say Clemson Athletics raised more than $20,000 for the construction.

It all started with a partnership between Pickens County Habitat for Humanity, Clemson University Athletics and the Nieri Family Student-Athletics Enrichment Center.